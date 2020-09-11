|
|
|
Caldwell Mary Colleen Sadly passed away on
6th September 2020 in
Havelock Nursing Home, Polegate aged 86 years.
Much loved Mother of Fleur,
Charles and Peter, a devoted Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A private service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday 17th September at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
c/o Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford.
BN25 1RU Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 11, 2020