Mary Caldwell

Mary Caldwell Notice
Caldwell Mary Colleen Sadly passed away on
6th September 2020 in
Havelock Nursing Home, Polegate aged 86 years.
Much loved Mother of Fleur,
Charles and Peter, a devoted Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A private service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday 17th September at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
c/o Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford.
BN25 1RU Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 11, 2020
