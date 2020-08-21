Home

Mary Reed

Mary Reed Notice
Reed Mary Passed away on
9th August, aged 94 years. She will be sadly
missed by all the family.
Mary's funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1 st September, 12 Noon
at Woodvale Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only,
donations welcome to Friends of Lewes
Victoria Hospital. These can be made by cheque c/o Cooper & Son
Funeral Directors, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2DD.
Telephone: 01273 475 557. Alternatively they can be made online via
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66091
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 21, 2020
