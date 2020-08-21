|
|
|
Reed Mary Passed away on
9th August, aged 94 years. She will be sadly
missed by all the family.
Mary's funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1 st September, 12 Noon
at Woodvale Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only,
donations welcome to Friends of Lewes
Victoria Hospital. These can be made by cheque c/o Cooper & Son
Funeral Directors, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2DD.
Telephone: 01273 475 557. Alternatively they can be made online via
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66091
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 21, 2020