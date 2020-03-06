Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Dowdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Dowdy

Notice Condolences

Maureen Dowdy Notice
DOWDY Maureen
(née Davey) Passed away on 2nd March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Jess,
mother, grandmother and a friend to many, she will be sorely missed.
Funeral ceremony to be held at
The Downs Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on Thursday 12th March at 12.00pm. Family flowers only but
donations if desired, may be made to 'Cancer Research UK' and should be
sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett
Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -