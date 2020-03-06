|
DOWDY Maureen
(née Davey) Passed away on 2nd March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Jess,
mother, grandmother and a friend to many, she will be sorely missed.
Funeral ceremony to be held at
The Downs Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on Thursday 12th March at 12.00pm. Family flowers only but
donations if desired, may be made to 'Cancer Research UK' and should be
sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett
Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 6, 2020