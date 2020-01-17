Home

MAYSON Muriel Passed away peacefully at Eastbourne District
General Hospital on
26th December 2019, aged 97 years. Muriel will be sadly missed by
her loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Holy Cross Priory Chapel,
Cross in Hand, TN21 0DZ on
Tuesday 28th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations, if wished, to either the
'British Heart Foundation' or
'Kidney Research UK'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020
