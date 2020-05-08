|
BEAUMONT Nancy Dorothy Died very peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 30th April 2020,
in Ringmer, East Sussex, aged 94.
Beloved mother of her son Ian,
her daughter Ann and her
daughter-in-law, Zoë.
She will be sadly
and affectionally missed.
A private cremation will be held at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Thursday 14th May 2020 at 1.30pm.
No flowers please, but donations to
The Alzheimer's Society are welcome and may be made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
All further enquiries c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on May 8, 2020