|
|
|
BERRESFORD Nanette
(née Monnington) Born in Sussex, passed
away on 13th January 2020.
Nanette sculpted a career in ceramics and carved a garden from the Sussex landscape around the house she and her husband Ivor designed.
Family flowers only
but donations if desired to
'British Heart Foundation'.
All further enquiries and donations c/o Grace- Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 24, 2020