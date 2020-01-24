Home

Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Nanette Berresford

Nanette Berresford Notice
BERRESFORD Nanette
(née Monnington) Born in Sussex, passed
away on 13th January 2020.
Nanette sculpted a career in ceramics and carved a garden from the Sussex landscape around the house she and her husband Ivor designed.
Family flowers only
but donations if desired to
'British Heart Foundation'.
All further enquiries and donations c/o Grace- Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 24, 2020
