|
|
|
PARKS Norris (Non) Much loved by his daughter Sarah
and son-in-law Paul, granddaughters Rachel, Rebecca and Eleanor and
great grandad to Sam, Ben, Atticus
and Freya. Funeral service to be held
at The Downs Crematorium, Family Chapel on Monday 8th June at 11.30am.
Immediate family only.
Donations in memory of Non may
be made to 'Blind Veterans UK'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on June 5, 2020