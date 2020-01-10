Home

C Waterhouse & Sons (Heathfield)
Hailsham Road
Heathfield, Sussex TN21 8AE
01435 862648
Pamela Tingley

Pamela Tingley Notice
TINGLEY Pamela Mary Hinton Passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on 30th December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Pamela will be greatly missed
by her loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Penhurst Church, Ashburnham,
TN33 9QP on Monday 20th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to
'East Sussex Farmers Benevolent Fund' may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 10, 2020
