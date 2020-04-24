|
|
|
SIMMONS Paul Andrew John Of Newhaven passed away peacefully on 7th April 2020 aged 77.
A wonderful husband, father
& Grandfather he will be dearly
missed by his family & Friends.
His family would like to thank all
those who took great care of him at Westerleigh Nursing Home, Seaford. Also to his family & friends who took the time to visit him there & spend time with him, it meant so much to him.
No flowers please, but donations can be made to his charities
Parkinson's UK, Cinnamon Trust
& British Heart Foundation.
www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
paulsimmons
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 24, 2020