Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Simmons

Notice Condolences

Paul Simmons Notice
SIMMONS Paul Andrew John Of Newhaven passed away peacefully on 7th April 2020 aged 77.
A wonderful husband, father
& Grandfather he will be dearly
missed by his family & Friends.
His family would like to thank all
those who took great care of him at Westerleigh Nursing Home, Seaford. Also to his family & friends who took the time to visit him there & spend time with him, it meant so much to him.
No flowers please, but donations can be made to his charities
Parkinson's UK, Cinnamon Trust
& British Heart Foundation.
www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
paulsimmons
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -