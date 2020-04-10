|
|
|
MIDDLETON Pauline Of Ringmer, died 4th April 2020,
aged 87.
Although the funeral needs to be limited to family, Pauline's coffin will be taken from Grace's at 2.30 pm on Friday 17th April and travel east through Ringmer for any who want to say goodbye whilst respecting the current important health guidance.
Joy and Jeremy would like to thank all who cared for Pauline during the latter years of her life, particularly the staff of Lime Tree House and Dr Butti and colleagues at Ringmer Surgery.
Thanks also to all who journeyed with her over the past 50 years in Ringmer and Heathfield and, before that, in the North of England. You enriched her life, encouraged her in her faith and have given us so many wonderful memories to share in the days ahead.
Pauline spent most of her life raising funds for charities both here and abroad. She would be thrilled if you wanted to make a donation in her memory. These will be shared between World Vision and The Leprosy Mission and can be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 10, 2020