Cooper & Son Funeral Service
42 High Street
Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2DD
01273 475557
Penelope Parker

Penelope Parker Notice
Parker Penelope Sadly passed away at the
Royal Sussex County Hospital
on 10th November 2020, aged 87.
She will be greatly missed by her
husband, children, grandchildren,
great grandchildren, friends and family.
Due to the current Covid restrictions,
a private funeral will be taking place
on Wednesday 9th December.
Donations in Penelope's memory to
St Peter & St James Hospice can be
made c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Alternatively online at:
https://stpjhospice.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 27, 2020
