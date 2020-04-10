|
|
|
PARSONS Phyllis May Passed away peacefully on
28th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Frank, much loved mum and
mother in law of Pauline and the late Ian, she will be sadly missed. Pauline wishes to thank all the staff of Lime Tree House Care Home for their care and kindness over the past five years. Her cremation has taken place.
All further enquiries c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral
Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 10, 2020