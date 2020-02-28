|
|
|
NEAVE Raymond Passed away at Eastbourne District General Hospital, on 13th February 2020, aged 92 years. Raymond will be sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 6th March at 11.00am at
St Bartholomew's Church, Cross in Hand, TN21 0SL. Followed by a burial. Family flowers only please, donations,
if wished, to 'The Royal British Legion'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 28, 2020