Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Strong

Notice Condolences

Raymond Strong Notice
STRONG Raymond John From Chiddingly
(formerly of Newhaven)
Loving husband to Shirley,
wonderful father to Becci & Samara,
much loved grandfather to
Daisy, Zak, Megan & Olivia
and loved by all his family.
Died unexpectedly on
17th March, 2020.
Ray's kind heart and big personality
will be sorely missed by so many.
Due to the current situation,
a celebration of Ray's life will
be held later in the year.
Any enquiries can be made to
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE, 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -