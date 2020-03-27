|
STRONG Raymond John From Chiddingly
(formerly of Newhaven)
Loving husband to Shirley,
wonderful father to Becci & Samara,
much loved grandfather to
Daisy, Zak, Megan & Olivia
and loved by all his family.
Died unexpectedly on
17th March, 2020.
Ray's kind heart and big personality
will be sorely missed by so many.
Due to the current situation,
a celebration of Ray's life will
be held later in the year.
Any enquiries can be made to
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE, 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 27, 2020