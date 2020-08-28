|
|
|
WEST Raymond Anthony (Ray) 08.07.1932 - 18.08.2020,
passed away peacefully at home with his girls by his side.
Loving husband, treasured dad,
the best father-in-law, adored grandad and great grandad. He will be missed by many friends.
Family funeral has taken place.
A celebration of Ray's life will take place at a later date for all his friends. Donations if desired may be made to 'Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey & Sussex - AAKSS' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX. Tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 28, 2020