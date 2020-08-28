Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond West

Notice Condolences

Raymond West Notice
WEST Raymond Anthony (Ray) 08.07.1932 - 18.08.2020,
passed away peacefully at home with his girls by his side.
Loving husband, treasured dad,
the best father-in-law, adored grandad and great grandad. He will be missed by many friends.
Family funeral has taken place.
A celebration of Ray's life will take place at a later date for all his friends. Donations if desired may be made to 'Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey & Sussex - AAKSS' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX. Tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -