TOMS Rodney Sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on 31st December 2019,
aged 67 years.
Loving Dad of Nathan, Tracy, Sam, Ollie & Harri and a dear Grandad who will be sadly missed by us all.
Funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for "Alzheimer's Society"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son, Ravenoak, Allington Road, Newick, Lewes,
BN8 4NB. Tel: 01825 722895.
Donations can also be made via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020