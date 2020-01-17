Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Toms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Toms

Notice Condolences

Rodney Toms Notice
TOMS Rodney Sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on 31st December 2019,
aged 67 years.
Loving Dad of Nathan, Tracy, Sam, Ollie & Harri and a dear Grandad who will be sadly missed by us all.
Funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for "Alzheimer's Society"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son, Ravenoak, Allington Road, Newick, Lewes,
BN8 4NB. Tel: 01825 722895.
Donations can also be made via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -