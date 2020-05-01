|
|
|
CDR Roger Eric BAILEY BAILEY Roger Eric RD,
JP, BSc(Eng),
CEng, CMarE,
MIMarEST, RNR. Died on 12th April 2020
aged 76 years at
Holm Lodge in Ringmer.
Much loved by all who knew him,
he achieved a great deal during his life
including being a Commander in the RNR, Estate Manager at Sussex
University, Justice of the Peace and Magistrate, and in his retirement a
Smallholder, with his love of animals
he kept many and varied breeds.
A private funeral will be held at
midday on the 4th May, family members only due to the pandemic.
A memorial will be held at a later
date to celebrate Roger's life
and all will be welcome.
No flowers please but donations to
Cancer Research may be sent by
post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on May 1, 2020