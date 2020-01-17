|
|
|
MARTIN Roger On 8th January 2020.
It is with great sadness that
we announce the death of
Roger, aged 82 years.
Husband of the late Pat,
much loved and missed father
to Deborah, Linda and Marion,
and beloved grandpa.
A service is to take place at
Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton
on Monday 27th January at
12 noon. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
170 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 1YE. Tel: 01273 488121.
www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020