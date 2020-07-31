Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Wright

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Wright Notice
WRIGHT Rosemary Shelagh Stanhope Sadly passed away on 18th July 2020
at Hurstwood View Care Home,
aged 95 years. Beloved Mum to Anne and Alistair, Grandmother to Jessica, James, Vicki and Nick, and Great Grandmother. Rosemary was much loved and will be deeply missed by all her family and many friends.
A private cremation will be held. Donations, if desired, to
The Stroke Association c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
www.rgreenfs.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -