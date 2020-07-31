|
|
|
WRIGHT Rosemary Shelagh Stanhope Sadly passed away on 18th July 2020
at Hurstwood View Care Home,
aged 95 years. Beloved Mum to Anne and Alistair, Grandmother to Jessica, James, Vicki and Nick, and Great Grandmother. Rosemary was much loved and will be deeply missed by all her family and many friends.
A private cremation will be held. Donations, if desired, to
The Stroke Association c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
www.rgreenfs.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on July 31, 2020