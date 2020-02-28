|
Brockway Roy Died peacefully
at home on
14th February, aged 87 years.
Much loved father of Sally, Philippa and Alison, cherished grandfather and great friend to many through the years.
Funeral Service to be held at Wealden Crematorium, Horam Road, Horam, Heathfield TN21 0FX on Friday 6th March at 12 noon. All welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Roy can be made to
St Peter and St James Hospice via cheque sent to ARKA Original Funerals,
39-41 Surrey St, Brighton, BN1 3BP or via https://stpjhospice.org/
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 28, 2020