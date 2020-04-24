|
COLLIER (née Robinson)
Sheila Ann Passed away peacefully on the
12th April 2020, aged 79.
The loving Wife of Don, brilliant Mum
to Julie & Guy, plus a fantastic Grandmother/Great Grandmother. Sheila, who played Stoolball for Lewes, will be sadly missed by her family and friends. We would like to thank all the NHS staff that cared for Sheila during the latter years of her life.
Donations if desired,
to The Alzheimer's Society
c/o Caring Lady Funeral Directors
155 Lewes Road, Brighton, BN2 3LG.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 24, 2020