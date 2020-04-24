Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Collier

Notice Condolences

Sheila Collier Notice
COLLIER (née Robinson)
Sheila Ann Passed away peacefully on the
12th April 2020, aged 79.
The loving Wife of Don, brilliant Mum
to Julie & Guy, plus a fantastic Grandmother/Great Grandmother. Sheila, who played Stoolball for Lewes, will be sadly missed by her family and friends. We would like to thank all the NHS staff that cared for Sheila during the latter years of her life.
Donations if desired,
to The Alzheimer's Society
c/o Caring Lady Funeral Directors
155 Lewes Road, Brighton, BN2 3LG.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -