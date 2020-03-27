|
THOMPSON Sheila
(formerly of Liverpool and the Wirral) Sadly passed away on
Friday 20th March 2020 at home
in Ringmer, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved mother of Lesley
and the late Howard, mother-in-law
to Roger, grandmother of Sally and Jo, grandmother-in-law to Rob, great
grandmother of Amelia and Ben,
sister of Grace and the late Jean
and fun-loving friend of many.
The funeral service is to take place
at Wealden Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd April, at 12.00pm.
Due to the present circumstances,
the funeral is restricted to
family members only however,
the family ask you to raise a glass
and think of Sheila at this time.
A celebration of her life will be
held at a later date.
Donations if desired to
'Cancer Research UK' or
'Claire House Children's Hospice'
online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
All further enquiries c/o Grace - Independent Funeral Directors
tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 27, 2020