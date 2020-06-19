|
|
|
Coupe Stephen Peter
(Steve) Sadly passed away at home on 9th June, aged 60 years.
Much loved husband, dad,
grandad, son and brother.
Will be forever loved and missed.
Due to the current restrictions, a
private service will be taking place.
Donations in Steve's memory to
St Wilfred's Hospice can be made c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High
Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively online
via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/52735
Published in Sussex Express on June 19, 2020