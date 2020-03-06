|
|
|
RIDDLES Sylvia Died suddenly on
19th February at
Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of John, mother to
Philip & Andrew and sister of Linda, David, Eddie and Richard.
Sylvia's funeral service to take place
on Thursday 12th March at
Woodvale Crematorium, North Chapel, at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to either
Cancer Research UK or Kent,
Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust may be sent c/o Cooper &
Son Funeral Service, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/42517
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 6, 2020