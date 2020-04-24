|
BEECH Thelma Elizabeth Passed away suddenly on Saturday
11th April 2020, aged 71.
She was a loving wife and mother to Peter and Heidi, and was also a loved mother in law, sister in law, aunt, great aunt and a great friend to many, especially her beloved darts team. Thelma was a Ringmer resident for over 50 years, and was a keen crafter.
Unfortunately due to the recent situation there will not be a public funeral, but please remember Thelma in your own way, and maybe raise a glass to her memory. We will be
having a celebration of Thelma's life
at Lionville when conditions allow.
No flowers please.
The family would like to thank the paramedics, ambulance staff, and the doctors and nurses from the Royal Sussex County Hospital for all their help and support, and to all family and friends for their love and support at this sad time.
