MAHONEY VAL Peacefully on 9th February 2020,
aged 67 years.
Much loved wife, mum,
nanny and granny.
Former teacher of
Newick Primary School.
Private family cremation.
A Service of Thanksgiving to
celebrate Val's life will be held
at St.Mary's Church, Newick on
Tuesday 25th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
St. Peter & St.James Hospice c/o
R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak,
46 Allington Road, Newick,
BN8 4NB Tel: 01825 722895.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 21, 2020