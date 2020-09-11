|
|
|
CHAPMAN Victoria
(née Prescott) Died at home on 30th August 2020.
An amazing mother to Arabella, devoted granny to Alice and Charlotte, and loyal friend to so many,
she will be sorely missed.
Funeral will take place at
St Pancras Catholic Church, Lewes,
17th September at 11am, by invitation.
Family flowers only. If you wish to send a donation please contact
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk, https://victoriachapman.muchloved
.com/
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 11, 2020