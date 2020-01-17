|
|
|
Geoghegan Wilfred John Passed away suddenly at home on 1st January 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Rita,
loving father of Jessica, Charlotte,
Tom and Melissa and lovely Grandad
to Megan, Harry, Chloe, Jacob,
Emilie, Daisy & Finn.
Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
on 27th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations made payable
to Diabetes UK and sent c/o
Cooper and Son, 19 Clinton Place, Seaford, BN25 1NP. Tel: 01323 492666
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020