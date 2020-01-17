Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper & Son Funeral Service (Seaford)
19 Clinton Place
Seaford, East Sussex BN25 1NP
01323 492666
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Geoghegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Geoghegan

Notice Condolences

Wilfred Geoghegan Notice
Geoghegan Wilfred John Passed away suddenly at home on 1st January 2020, aged 81 years.

Much loved husband of Rita,
loving father of Jessica, Charlotte,
Tom and Melissa and lovely Grandad
to Megan, Harry, Chloe, Jacob,
Emilie, Daisy & Finn.

Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
on 27th January at 2pm.

Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations made payable
to Diabetes UK and sent c/o
Cooper and Son, 19 Clinton Place, Seaford, BN25 1NP. Tel: 01323 492666
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -