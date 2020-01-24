|
|
|
TAYLOR
William Arthur
(Bill) Peacefully on 11th January 2020 ,
aged 76 years, of Fletching
and formerly Five Ash Down.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
Loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Margaret the Queen Church,
Buxted on Wednesday 29th January
at 12 noon, followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
St.Peter & St. James hospice
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
Ravenoak, 46 Allington Road,
Newick, BN8 4NB
Tel 01825 722895
or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 24, 2020