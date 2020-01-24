Home

POWERED BY

Services
R A Brooks & Son (Newick)
Ravenoak, Allington Road
Newick, Sussex BN8 4NB
01825 722895
Resources
More Obituaries for William Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Taylor

Notice Condolences

William Taylor Notice
TAYLOR
William Arthur
(Bill) Peacefully on 11th January 2020 ,
aged 76 years, of Fletching
and formerly Five Ash Down.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
Loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Margaret the Queen Church,
Buxted on Wednesday 29th January
at 12 noon, followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
St.Peter & St. James hospice
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
Ravenoak, 46 Allington Road,
Newick, BN8 4NB
Tel 01825 722895
or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -