Alan "Killer" Miller, 54, a lifelong resident of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He attended Wauseon High school and obtained his GED. He was a member of the Wauseon American Legion, and enjoyed camping and spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Potes; fiancé, Lisa Williams; sister, Cindy (Chris) Weber; two nephews and one niece; and all his buddies at the "office."

He was preceded in death by his father, John Miller.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.