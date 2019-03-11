Anna Mae Haupricht, 87, longtime resident of Delta, and currently residing in Swanton, entered into eternal rest while traveling to visit family, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Temple, Texas. She was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Delta, to the late Sam Leon and Agnes (Mossing) Onweller. On Oct. 23, 1954, she married Florian "Bill" Haupricht, her husband of 58 wonderful years of marriage until his death on Dec. 14, 2012.

Besides helping her husband operate the potato and produce farm, Anna Mae worked as a secretary at Jeep and Marco Chemical (U.S. Steel). Anna Mae and Bill were the original owners and operators of The Country Dip soft serve ice cream and the Little Red Barn produce stand in rural Delta. She enjoyed euchre, bingo, and instant lottery tickets. She was a wonderful cook and baker, especially known for her delicious pies. She touched the lives of many with her big heart and warm smile. A devout Catholic, Anna Mae was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and St. Richard Catholic Church, and a member of the Swanton VFW, Elks, and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Anna Mae's family meant the world to her.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Cheryl Haupricht, Mark (Kellie) Haupricht, and Laura (Rick) Elton; grandchildren, Jessica and Nathan Haupricht, Aaron Zenz (Melissa), and Collin and Benjamin Elton; sisters-in-law, Marlene and Elaine Haupricht; aunt, Rosie Toland; as well as many awesome nieces and nephews.

Anna Mae was also preceded in death by her son, Eric Haupricht; two infant children; a brother, Bob Onweller; and sisters, Jean McGraw and Londa Emch.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Richard Catholic Church, with Fr. Adam Hertzfeld presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Assumption.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with praying of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Rescue or have a Mass said in her honor.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at weigelfuneralhomes.com.