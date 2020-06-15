Anne Figy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anne Figy, age 90, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away June 11, 2020 at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to her retirement, Anne owned and operated Enterprise Dry Cleaners.

Anne was born on July 5, 1929, to the late Simon and Juanita (Austraw) Keafer. In August of 1948, Anne married the love of her life, Howard Figy, who preceded her in death in 1992. Anne was very fond of reading and sports, and was proud of her family. Gigi, as she was known to her family, was born during the depression, lived through WWII and the Covid 19 pandemic. Widowed in her sixties she then completed her high school GED, graduating top in her class. She was a long time owner of the Enterprise Dry Cleaners and was a greeter for over 20 years at Walmart, well into her late 80s. At one point she chased down a couple of scofflaws in the Walmart parking lot, preventing them from stealing an electric cart. It was at Walmart that she met her dear friend of 8 years, Jack Taylor. With Jack and his family she enjoyed movies, plays, fine dining and travel. She loved sports especially LeBron James, Tiger Woods and the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. She continued to drive, and only knew one speed-50 miles per hour, whether on the street or backing out of her driveway. Her family is pretty certain that she is standing by St. Peter and saying to all who enter. "Welcome to Heaven"….once a greeter, always a greeter.

Surviving Anne is her daughter, Karen (Philip- her favorite son-in-law) Parsons of Pepper Pike, Ohio; grandson, Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Melissa) Parsons of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Dr. Eric (Darrah) Parsons of Moreland Hills, Ohio; great-grandsons, Jack and Owen Parsons; great-granddaughters, Liliana and Juliet Parsons; and special friend of eight years, Jack Taylor of Delta, Ohio. Anne was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Dale Keafer; and sister, Rosemary Goodwin.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Crossroads Church in Wauseon, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved