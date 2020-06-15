Anne Figy, age 90, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away June 11, 2020 at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to her retirement, Anne owned and operated Enterprise Dry Cleaners.

Anne was born on July 5, 1929, to the late Simon and Juanita (Austraw) Keafer. In August of 1948, Anne married the love of her life, Howard Figy, who preceded her in death in 1992. Anne was very fond of reading and sports, and was proud of her family. Gigi, as she was known to her family, was born during the depression, lived through WWII and the Covid 19 pandemic. Widowed in her sixties she then completed her high school GED, graduating top in her class. She was a long time owner of the Enterprise Dry Cleaners and was a greeter for over 20 years at Walmart, well into her late 80s. At one point she chased down a couple of scofflaws in the Walmart parking lot, preventing them from stealing an electric cart. It was at Walmart that she met her dear friend of 8 years, Jack Taylor. With Jack and his family she enjoyed movies, plays, fine dining and travel. She loved sports especially LeBron James, Tiger Woods and the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. She continued to drive, and only knew one speed-50 miles per hour, whether on the street or backing out of her driveway. Her family is pretty certain that she is standing by St. Peter and saying to all who enter. "Welcome to Heaven"….once a greeter, always a greeter.

Surviving Anne is her daughter, Karen (Philip- her favorite son-in-law) Parsons of Pepper Pike, Ohio; grandson, Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Melissa) Parsons of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Dr. Eric (Darrah) Parsons of Moreland Hills, Ohio; great-grandsons, Jack and Owen Parsons; great-granddaughters, Liliana and Juliet Parsons; and special friend of eight years, Jack Taylor of Delta, Ohio. Anne was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Dale Keafer; and sister, Rosemary Goodwin.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Crossroads Church in Wauseon, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com