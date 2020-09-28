1/1
Barbara J. Rieben
Barbara J. Rieben, 70, peacefully passed away at her Swanton home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was born in Charlotte, Mich., on Feb. 21, 1950, to the late Leland Wendel and Jean (Riddle) Oberlin. On Sept. 12, 1970, she married James E. Rieben, her husband of 50 years, and he survives.

Barb was a 1968 graduate of Charlotte High School. Together, Barb and Jim took their only daughter, Tina, to upstate New York, where Jim pursued a career with Owens Illinois. The three of them remained in New York for over 20 years before moving and settling in Swanton in 1998. Barb was a breast cancer survivor, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She lived for her grandchildren and spent as much time as possible with them. Barb especially enjoyed being a snowbird with her husband and friends in Ruskin, Fla. She also loved to "get away for the weekend" to go crafting with the girls. Barb enjoyed playing bingo with friends and watching her three grandchildren show their livestock at the Fulton County Fair. She was loved and will be deeply missed.

Also left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Tina Jo (Alex) Tedrow of Wauseon; grandchildren, Jolyssa M. (Garrett Cass) Tedrow, Ashlynn R. Tedrow, and McCoy J. Tedrow; sisters, Karol Bartlett and Denise Riddle and brothers, Geoff (Diana) Riddle and Dale (Amber) Wendel, all of Charlotte, Mich.; along with many dear friends.

A memorial service honoring Barb's life will be held noon Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

Friends and family will be received Friday from 10 a.m.-noon at the funeral chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing when possible.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
