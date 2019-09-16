Barbara Jean Horner, 93, of Swanton passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. She is no longer in pain and now free of all the age related suffering that plagued her for years.Barb was born July 14, 1926, in Lebanon, Ind., the ninth of 12 children, to the late Silas and Velma (Williams) DeBord.

Barb spent most of her adult life in Swanton, and was a devoted, 65-year member of Christian Fellowship Church in Holland, Ohio, formerly on Monroe Street in Toledo.

As her children were growing up, Barb was a playground supervisor at the former Swanton Township School, and was involved in many different activities at the school, like the PTA, rummage sales, and craft bazaars. Barb retired from the Swanton school system, where she worked as a cook in the different elementary schools. She really enjoyed the interaction with all the students that came through the lunch lines.

Barb was one of the original female members of the Swanton Rescue Squad when it formed in the early '70s, and was proud of the work she did and the people she worked with for the years she served. Barb also enjoyed bowling, and was in a Wednesday morning league at the former KC Lanes in Swanton for many years.

Barb is survived by her children, Nancy Delgado, Sally Thompson, David (Marsha) Horner, Kathy Baker, and Becky (Tom) Keifer; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Fletcher) DeBord and Janet Horner; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was also preceded in death by all 11 of her siblings; twin infant daughters; and her former husband, James.

A celebration of Barb's life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Christian Fellowship Church in Holland, Ohio. Burial will follow at East Swanton Cemetery in Swanton, with a luncheon following immediately at Christian Fellowship Church.

Visitation will be 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Transport for Christ, Samaritans Purse- Operation Christmas Child or Christian Fellowship Church.

