1/1
Barry Charles Simon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barry Charles Simon, 66, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Barry was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Toledo, the son of the late Robert and Helen Simon.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Barry is survived by his sons, Douglas (Jennifer) and Michael; grandson, Miles; brothers, Daniel and Hal (Lori); sisters, Melody Garber, Eloise (Thomas) Slawinski, and Luann (Donald) Kunish; and brother-in-law, William Janney.

Barry was also preceded in death by his brother, Todd; sister, Gayle Janney, and sister-in-law, Karen Simon.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, Ind., is entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved