Betty L. Willingham
Betty L. Willingham, 90, of Wauseon passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Betty was born in Neapolis, Ohio, on April 27, 1930, the daughter of the late Orval and Ethel (Kern) Bisher. On July 23, 1955, she married Robert O. Willingham, and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Betty had worked for Penrod and George, and later served as office manager for the former Wagner Motors in Wauseon for many years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon and loved helping with the church bazaar. She volunteered for years at the Open Door in Delta. She was an avid reader, knitter, and seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Connie (Brad) Weber, Peggy (Scott) Sullivan, and Tom (Cam) Willingham; grandchildren, Lindsey Goodwin, Brent, Lance, Adam, and Drew Weber, Jared Sullivan, and Jonathan, Jennifer, and Julie Willingham; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Emma Willingham; and two sisters, Jean Morehouse and Marietta Kramer.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Open Door in Delta.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.grisierfh.com



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
