Brett Julius Kahrs
Brett Julius Kahrs, 56, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Napoleon on May 1, 1964, to Warren and Betsy (Vorwerk) Kahrs, and they survive.

Brett was a graduate of Wauseon High School and earned a Bachelor of Business and Finance degree at the University of Toledo in 1986. He was a member of the Wauseon Rotary Club for 20 years, and co-owner of Freedom Investment Services in Archbold with his partner, Doug Bernath. He enjoyed following all his children's and grandchildren's many activities throughout the years. He was an avid follower of OSU football, the Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Browns. Most recently, he had enjoyed time on his boat on Lake Erie with family and friends.

Left to remember him are his children, Kelli Andreski, Matthew Kahrs, Amanda (Trent) Seiler, and Kristen Kahrs; grandchildren, Gavin Andreski and Brynleigh and Leighton Seiler; significant other, Gina Glandorff; siblings, Wade (Ann) Kahrs, Todd (Kathy) Kahrs, and Kim (Kip) Yoder; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be scheduled at a later time, along with a celebration of life.

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Dublin, Ohio, is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be sent to the Wauseon Rotary Club.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
