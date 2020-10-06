Calvin F. Brehm, 88, left the bounds of this earthly realm Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1931, in rural Fayette, to the late Harold and Stella Brehm. He was the husband of Lelia for 57 years, and she preceded him in death.

Calvin was strong of will and faith, a devoted husband and father. After graduating from Delta High School, he farmed before joining the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge he began a career with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company that would span over 30 years. Calvin was transferred to Cleveland, where he and his family settled in Columbia Station until their return to northwestern Ohio in 2004. Calvin was dedicated to a life of service to others through his work with the Kiwanis, United Methodist Church of Columbia Station, Junior Achievement, and The Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Archbold United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 373, the Free and Accepted Masons, and the Order of the Eastern Star. He and Lelia spent many years traveling the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe with the Avion Travelcade Club and The Pack Rats Camping Club. There they met many people and created many lifelong friendships.

Calvin is survived by his children, Bentley Brehm of Ashland, Wisc., Kent (Ann) Brehm of Longswamp Township, Pa., Jennifer Patterson of Las Vegas, Nev., and Wesley Brehm of Ashland Wisc.; three grandchildren, Shannon (Tim) Tierney, Lucas Brehm, and Marynn Brehm; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Merlin, Lowell, Lois, and Leland.

In accordance with Calvin's wishes with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and his concern for protecting family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Apologies are extended to friends and family members who will not be able to attend.

Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Calvin has requested donations to Archbold United Methodist Church, 401 Ditto St., Archbold Ohio 43502 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.