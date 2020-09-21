Carol J. Lane, 80, of Wauseon passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Pike Township on Oct. 8, 1939, to the late Harold and Louise (Sower) LaSalle. She was united in marriage to Leslie Lane in November 1961, and he preceded her in death in November 2002.

Carol worked as a school employee for the Wauseon school district for 15 years, and also served as the head manager for McDonald's in Wauseon. She was also an avid Wauseon High School sports fan, rarely ever missing any scheduled events.

Left to cherish her memory are sons Todd (Lynne), Chris, Allan (Sue), Matt (Jody), and Collin (Jordan); grandchildren, Genie, Marc, Michelle, Michael, Riley, Kathryn, Stacy, Lexi, Audry, Chloe, Wyatt, Cooper, and Madison; several great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Jane Roth, John LaSalle, Allan LaSalle, Gary LaSalle, Jim LaSalle, Judy Baldwin, Terry LaSalle, Becky Sattler, and Scott LaSalle.

She was also preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Aila Marie Lane.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Terry LaSalle officiating. Burial will be private for the family.

Friends and family will be received 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Wauseon Athletic Boosters, Tomahawk Wrestling Club.

