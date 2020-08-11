Charles R. Lee, 67, of Toledo peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born July 3, 1953, to the late Archie and Dahlia Lee.

Charles graduated from Swanton High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and in Perrysburg, Ohio. He worked various jobs and enjoyed being part of the community. He was very friendly and never met a stranger at any of the restaurants he frequented. He was known for always being fashionably late, showing up unexpectedly, and being a big flirt. He enjoyed reading, listening to various types of music, and watching old westerns.

Charles was a devoted father to Gianna (Michael), Austin, and Jenna, as well as a phenomenal grandpa to six-year-old Syler. It is very unfortunate that such a good man has left us so suddenly. He was there for others even if he did not need to be or want to, and you could always count on him.

He is also survived by three special kids in his life, Adam, Cael, and Marina; his brother, Ralph (Natalie); his sisters, Carol (Darryl) and Grace; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jamie, Archie, Barb, Sharon, and Sheila.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has not set a date for a celebration of his life. Something will be planned for the near future.

American Cremation Events in Toledo assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the children are asking you to please donate to local animal shelters because Charles loved all animals.