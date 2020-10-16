Darlene "Darty" Ryan, 63, of Delta passed away under hospice care at her home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Fort Campbell, Ky., to the late James Lewis Miller and Donnie (Williams) Miller.

Darty graduated from Valley High School in Valley Station, Ky. Along with raising her two sons, Chris and Mark, Darty served as a cashier during her working years, beginning locally at Swanton Turnpike Plaza, then Hy-Miler Turnpike Plaza, and later the Kroger gas station in Swanton. Darty was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. She was a very giving person and touched many people with her generosity. Darty loved spending time with her great-nieces and great-nephews, especially watching horse shows, movies, and sporting events. She also was a very competitive and gifted card player, especially at Phase 10 and Skip-Bo.

Darty is survived by her sons, Christopher Allen Ryan and Mark Anthony (Kendra) Ryan, both of Delta; brothers, Frank Williams, James Michael "Micky" Miller, Richard Warren Miller, and Bill Terry Miller; sister, Rose "Rosie" Irene (Michael) Lee; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Huffman Miller, and sisters-in-law, Wanda Williams and Jackie Miller.

A funeral service honoring Darty's life will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Private interment will be at Winameg Cemetery in Delta.

Friends and family will be received 2-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express a show of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to the family, care of Mark Ryan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing when possible.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.