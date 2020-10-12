1/1
Delores M. (Lambert) Hicks
Delores M. (Lambert) Hicks, 86, a lifelong resident of Delta, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Delores was born in Wauseon on July 16, 1934, to the late Howard and Arvada (Osterhout) Lambert. She was united in marriage to Marion "Bud" Hicks in February 1961, and he preceded her in death 1983.

Delores had worked for Wauseon Manufacturing for over 30 years and following the closing of Wauseon Manufacturing, she then worked for Amsco Welding, Perfection Finishers, and Plexicon. She was an avid Buckeye football fan, as well as being an NBA fan. She also enjoyed NASCAR racing and watching old movies. Delores loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lois (Tom) Childress of Delta and Tom (Linda) Hicks of Delta; brothers, Harold Lambert of Delta and Daniel VanOrman of Michigan; sister-in-law, Betty Lambert of Swanton; grandchildren, Heather (Rourke) McKibben and Dustin Hicks; and great-grandson, Archer McKibben.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Marion, Richard, and Jim Lambert; sister, Pauline McIntosh; and grandchildren, Tom Childress Jr. and Jamie Lynn Childress.

In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service, and burial will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Delores's memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
