Donald George Ernst, 86, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Indian Meadows in Wauseon. Don was born Aug. 31, 1931, to the late Carl A. and Doris C. (Graner) Ernst.

Don was a lifelong resident of Liberty Center until 2000, when he moved to Wauseon to be closer to family. Don loved fishing with his father, especially while the family wintered in Tavares, Fla. He loved working on and riding his three-wheeled bike, and gave little nieces and nephews rides all around Liberty Center. He was a big fan of chocolate in any form, and was rarely found without a cup of coffee. He shared a special connection with his nephew, B.J., always sharing an exuberant greeting of "Hey, B.J!" and wiggling B.J.'s balloons to make him laugh. Don had a contagious laugh that made all present want to join in, but he shared it most often with B.J.

Don is survived by his sister, Paula Jean Ruch; sister-in-law, Vickie Ernst; nieces, Vickie Ruch Kaullen, Virginia Ernst Ganster, and Charity Ernst McGuire; nephews, Tom and Jim Ruch, and B.J. Ernst; and a host of great-grand-nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Ernst, and brother-in-law, William Ruch.

Services for Donald will be private for the family. Interment will be in Young Cemetery.

Hanneman Funeral Home in Liberty Center is honored to serve Don's family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to "A Place for B.J."

