Donna (Shindorf) Puehler, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She was born July 17, 1934, to the late John and Laura Perry Kelsey. Donna married Russ Shindorf in August 1956, and he preceded her in death.

She graduated from Hudson High School, Hudson, Mich., in 1952. She graduated from Adrian College with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956. She started a 24-year basketball referee career as a freshman in college. She held a national rating and could referee anywhere in the USA. Donna went to her home high school to start her long career of teaching. In 1962, she started teaching at Siena Heights College and St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Mich. She received two Masters degrees while there, one in Administration and one in Guidance and Counseling. In the fall of 1971, Donna became the guidance director at Pike Delta York schools, where she remained until her retirement after 40 years of education in 1996.

She loved the students, and pushed and prodded them into graduating. She would not take "NO" for allowing them to drop out of school. She tried to find all kinds of scholarships for those wishing to further their education. In 1987, she was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Adrian College, where she played basketball and volleyball and was a cheerleader for football and men's basketball.

In 1980, she married Howard Puehler, and together they had a vegetable garden and went to the Toledo market. In 1998, she moved her vegetables and baked goods to the Ann Arbor Market. She dearly loved the customers and vendors. She loved life to its fullest. When asked when she was going to give up the markets, she always said when she was looking up at the roots instead of looking down at the daisies. In 2009, she started the farmer's market in Delta.

Donna had also been a volunteer at the Delta American Legion, serving breakfast on Sunday mornings. After her retirement from education, she was on the school board from 2000-04. You could find her at breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Barn Restaurant in Delta. There, she enjoyed the group settling all the problems of the school, town, and world. Many fun and sometimes hot discussions took place there. Donna was very active in her church at St. Richard in Swanton. She served on many committees, was a member of Rosary Society and St. Vincent Paul Society, and served as a greeter, usher and a Eucharistic minister. Her fondest loves were her grandchildren. She tried to attend all the athletic events and school functions they were involved in.

Surviving are her sons, Mike (Holly) Shindorf, Rip (Diane) Shindorf, and Terry (Melissa) Shindorf; foster son, Wesley (Roseann) Granger; stepsons, Howard Puehler Jr., Ben (Heather), and Ted (Lori) Puehler; grandchildren Addy, Whitney and Taylor Shindorf, Mackenzie, Trevor, Madison and Trenton Shindorf, Zachary, Autum, (Austin) Alig, Haley, and Zane Shindorf, Andrea (Chad Muntz) and Adam (Erica) Granger, Melanie, Melinda, Michelle and Megan Puehler, Samantha and Eric Puehler, Jarret and Zak Puehler; and seven great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Howard; brother, John Kelsey; sister, Elizabeth Rogers; and great friend, Harold Lehman.

A funeral Mass for Donna will be held 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, with Father Eric Culler officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Richard Cemetery following the service.

Friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, and from 9:30-11 on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's choice, St. Richard Church or St. Richard School.