Dora J. Pontious, 86, of Lyons passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance. She was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Yost) Wagler.

Dorie was a member of Lyons Christian Church and enjoyed reading. She was always on the go, attending numerous sporting events, graduations, band concerts, and community on-goings for her children and grandchildren, never missing a one!

Dorie is survived by her children, Michelle (Gary) Schmitz of Lyons, Toni (Mark) Borton of Montpelier, Linda (Michael) Zenk of Chicago, Ill., Norman Pontious of Defiance, and Sherri Borton of Onsted; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Kyle Pontious, and the father of her children, Ronald Pontious.

Per Dorie's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Dorie will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the home of Gary and Shellie Schmitz, 15442 County Road 12, in Lyons, with Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. A reception and fellowship will follow. Burial will be private in Lyons Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci, Mich.

Memorial contributions in Dora's honor may be made to the Lyons Fire Department or to Hospice of Defiance.

