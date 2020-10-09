Dorothy Rose (McCance) Galbraith, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Delta on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Dorothy was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Toledo to the late Merrill and Esther (Rapp) McCance. She married Robert Galbraith, her husband of 50 years, and he preceded her in death in 1995.

She will be missed greatly by her loving family and many friends. Dorothy was a graduate of Lyons High School. She and Bob raised six children who claim she was the best loving mother ever. Until her retirement, Dorothy was a long-term employee of McCord Corporation in Wauseon. She spoke fondly of the many friends she made there. Dottie's favorite season was fall, especially enjoying the Fulton County Fair. She and Bob would take their camper to the fair for the week and enjoyed meeting family and friends there. She entered her crafts into the fair contests and was happy to receive many winning ribbons. She excelled in crocheting afghans and baking delicious pies and cookies. She also loved musical gatherings at her brother's cabin in Winameg. She was a member of the Lyons VFW Women's Auxiliary and attended Lyons Christian Church.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Robert Jr. and John (Barb) Galbraith; three daughters, Joan Johnson, Patty Lutton, and Teresa (Jim)Nofziger; and 17 grandchildren. She found endless enjoyment in welcoming her great-grandchildren and even her great-great grandchildren to the family. Dorothy is also survived by four siblings, Richard McCance, Ron (Carol) McCance, Mary (Alan) Rathbunand, and Sue (Jim) Decker, all of whom meant the world to her.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Barry Galbraith; sister, Lois Gray; and brother, Kenny Rapp. They have been missed.

Public graveside service and interment for Dorothy will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Winameg Cemetery, with Rev. Heather Schimmel officiating. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are suggested in the cemetery and social distancing is required for those in attendance.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Christian Church or Elara Caring Hospice.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Elara Caring Hospice for their support during this difficult time.