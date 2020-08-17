Doyle E. Bender, 84, passed away surrounded by his family at his daughter's residence on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, where he had lived for the past three years. He was born on Sept. 1, 1935, in Chesterfield Township to the late Edwin T. and Hazel (Croninger) Bender. His loving wife of 39 years, Peggy Jo (Waldron) Bender, preceded him in death Aug. 15, 1996.

Doyle was a graduate of Chesterfield High School, and farmed on the dairy farm with his father for many years until his passing. Later in life he could be found offering a friendly smile and great knowledge to many people while merchandising for Coast to Coast and Ace Hardware. Doyle was a member of Inlet Mennonite Church. He worked hard, was devoted to his family, and stood by his loving wife. Doyle's family will remember him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Randy E.) Sauder; his son, Kristopher Bender; granddaughter, Amber Sauder; grandson, Isaac Sauder; brother-in-law, James (Lee) Waldron; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Howard (Bernida) Bender, Audrey (Kenneth) Moll, and Ola (Bob) Davis; and sister-in-law, Debbie (John) Meyer.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Wauseon Union Cemetery, where the family will gather with guests from 10 a.m. until time of service, with Rev. Don Krieger officiating. Burial will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Due to health concerns with COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.

Due to the pandemic, visitation will be private for immediate family.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Bender family.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made CHP Homecare and Hospice, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, Ohio 45891 or to a charity of the donor's choice in Doyle's memory.

