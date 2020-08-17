1/
Fredrick Lee Phillips
1950 - 2020
Fredrick Lee Phillips, 69, of Wauseon passed away Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1950.

Fred, who was referred to as"GiGi" by his great-grandkids, enjoyed spending time with his family as well as telling others about his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Debbie (Bruce) Boger, Theresa Phillips, Rebecca (Jorge) Miranda, and Fredrick "Butch" Phillips; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Rick (Debbie) Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Fannie Phillips; brother, Frank Phillips; sister, Cindy Fouch; and grandson, Brendan Phillips.

Services will be private.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
